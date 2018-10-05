Sussex ‘invaded’ by swarms of ladybirds

Sussex has been ‘invaded’ by little red insects as swarms of ladybirds descended on the county today (October 5).

As the winter months approach the colourful creatures have been spotted in droves in towns and villages across the county.

According to Sussex Wildlife Trust, which discovered scores of the bugs at its base in Henfield, the ladybugs have been searching for places to hibernate as the cold weather draws closer.

It said: “The old Mill building at Woods Mill was covered in harlequin ladybirds this afternoon. Ladybirds tend to gather together at this time of year, looking for cracks and crevices to hibernate overwinter.”

On social media residents said they had also spotted ladybird ‘invasions’ in place including Handcross, Worthing and Crowborough.

