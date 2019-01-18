Cruncy Cottage in Aldingbourne

Take a look around Crunchy Cottage in Aldingbourne – a country house oozing sophistication and style

Crunchy Cottage has a wonderfully spacious feel due to its lovely, open layout where rooms flow into one another, an effect enhanced by the floor to ceiling doors and windows overlooking the terrace and gardens.

Crunchy Cottage is on the market with house. – click here for more information or contact Felicity Chetwood on 01243 717417 or email: fchetwood@housepartnership.co.uk

The drawing room has at its heart a huge stone fireplace and includes two seating areas.
The kitchen is beautifully fitted in crisp, clean style and includes a temperature controlled, walk in larder.
The formal lawns and beautifully planted borders
Crunchy Cottage is, in all, over 5,500sqft
