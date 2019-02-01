Rupert Toovey, Caroline Nicholls, High Sheriff of West Sussex and Andrew Bernardi

Take a look inside the launch of a leading West Sussex music festival

Highlights of the Shipley Arts Festival 2019 were unveiled at a special season preview.

The event was held at Sedgwick Park near Horsham on Sunday. All pictures by Graham Franks

Visitors enjoyed an evening of music, Nyetimber wine and canapes

1. Cellists

To the left of Andrew Bernardi is Jonathan Chowen, Horsham District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture

2. Andrew Bernardi addressed visitors

Karen, councillor, and Peter Burgess, chairman of Horsham District Council
Violinist Andrew described the festival, which he founded in 2000, as a national phenomenon in terms of achievement.

4. Presenting a bouquet

