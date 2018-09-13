Tall Dog team raising key funds for charity

A team from a Midhurst-based service are preparing for an important month that could make a real difference to a local children’s hospice.

Throughout September, The Tall Dog Business Support Services is working to raise as many funds as possible for Chestnut Tree House.

The first part of the fundraising project is an invitation to all to have a go at naming a giant cuddly toy, in the shape of a plush tiger.

Anyone wanting to think of a name can pop in and meet the tiger in The Tall Dog office on Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst.

Naming the tiger will run until Friday, September 21, and entries cost 50p a go.

On Monday, September 24, the winner will be announced by pulling a name from a hat.

He or she will not only have the chance to name the tiger but will also be the proud new owner of a large, stripy furry friend.

The second part of the service’s fundraising activities requires the director of The Tall Dog, Vicki Harrison, to live life on the edge and abseil down Arundel Castle.

Vicki has set up her own donation page in order to raise as much money as possible before the big day on September 29.

To support Vicki and her team by donating or to find out more, visit www.justgiving.com/TallDogAbseil.

Chestnut Tree House currently cares for 300 children and young adults from 0 to 19 years of age.