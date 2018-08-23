Tears of relief as The Weald celebrate GCSE success

There was ‘huge excitement’ and ‘tears of relief’ at The Weald School this morning as students celebrated another bumper set of GCSE grades.

Of the 259 students that sat exams at the school over the course of the past year 60 per cent achieved grades between 9 and 5 (A*-B) while 80 per cent of results were between grade 9 and 4 (A*-C).

There was huge excitment and tears of relief at The Weald this morning

In total around 82 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 (C) or above in English whilst 81 per cent did the same in maths.

Headteacher Peter Woodman said: “There was huge excitement, joy and some tears of relief as students opened envelopes to receive their GCSE results.

“Students have produced another bumper set of grades which match our best previous performance as a school.

“This is the second year that students have been graded using a numerical system for maths and English. This year 26 subjects were graded on the new 9-1 system. 82% of students achieved the new grade 4 or standard pass or better in English and 81% achieved this in maths. 76% of students achieved both English and maths at a grade 4 or above.

Students discuss their exam results

“We are thrilled to see that all our students’ hard work has paid off. Examinations in nearly all GCSE subjects were more demanding this year with more content to cover and higher levels expected from students so it is gratifying to see that our headline figures have been sustained and improved on within this national context.”

The school has singled out some stunning individual performances.

Nicola Kemp achieved a clean sweep of 9 GCSEs at grade 9 along with an A*.

Other top performers included Isabella Stevens with 8 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and an A*, whilst Lucy Tucker achieved 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and an A*.

Pupils celebrate their GCSE results at The Weald

Mr Woodman added: “We were thrilled to see so many students getting their target grades. These days are not just about those students getting the highest grades but about all students achieving the grades they need for their next step in education.

“The culture that we have developed here at The Weald means that students are prepared to work hard and be seen to work hard by their peers.

“It is fantastic to see the reaction from students when they see that all this hard work has paid off.

“We are particularly delighted at students’ performance on the new Progress 8 scale which measures progress from KS2 to KS4. Early indications suggest this will be very positive.”