The Angel Inn is named as British Racing Club's meeting place

The newly refurbished Angel Inn in Midhurst’s North Street has raised the British Racing Driver’s Club (BRDC) flag after club members chose the historic venue as their country meeting place.

There to celebrate were Chris Marshall (BRDC member and former Formula 3 driver), David Piper, former F1 driver, and other British racing drivers.

DM1811170a.jpg British Racing Drivers' Club has chosen The Angel Inn, Midhurst as its preferred West Sussex meeting place. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

David Whitney and Simon Shone, co-owners of The Angel Inn, said: “We are exceptionally honoured to have had the BRDC choose us as their country meeting venue and look forward to a successful relationship.”

Many British drivers, past and present, enter modern and classic cars in The Goodwood Revival and other Goodwood events and classic cars will soon become a familiar sight as BRDC members are entertained at The Angel Inn.