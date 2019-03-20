The Goodwood Members’ Meeting - here is everything you need to know

If you’re attending this year’s Goodwood Members’s Meeting, or are hoping to, this guide should tell you everything you need to know.

What is the Goodwood Members’ Meeting?

It is a two day event that channels the spirit of the BARC meetings that were held at Goodwood in the ‘50s and ‘60s. This year is the 77th Members’ Meeting. On the track will be races and demonstrations from cars, both historic and modern, while away from the tarmac visitors can enjoy food markets and an outdoor party and firework display on the Saturday evening.

When is the Goodwood Members’ Meeting?

This year’s event runs on Saturday 6 April and Sunday 7 April 2019.

How do I get tickets?

An extremely limited number of tickets remain. To purchase tickets, you must first be part of the Goodwood Road Racing Club. For more details on that click here. To visit the Goodwood ticketing site click here.

What time is does the Members’ Meeting open and close?

The event is open 7.30am until 10pm on the Saturday and 7.30am until 7pm on the Sunday. The track action begins at 9am each day.

Is there car parking?

Yes. Car parking is free and the car parks open at 7am each day.

What is the dress code? What should I wear to the Members’ Meeting?

The official guidance is ‘stylish and relaxed’. Think countryside casual; knitwear, tweed jacket and such. Aim to stay comfortable and - depending on the weather - warm. It is asked, however, that visitors avoid wearing jeans and trainers. If it’s raining don’t forget your wellies.

Can I watch the Members’ Meeting online? Is it on TV?

A full and uniterrupted live stream is available to GRRC members that are unable to attend as part of their membership. Some livestreams, highlights and a selection of live races will be on Goodwood’s social media pages, their Youtube channel and on ITV4.

What are some of the races at the Member’s Meeting?

Among the highlights are:

:; The Parnell Cup (for Grand Prix and Voiturette cars of a type that raced between 1935 and 1953)

:: Gerry Marshall Trophy (for Group 1 saloon cars of a type that raced between 1970 and 1982)

:: Tony Gaze Trophy (for road-going sports and GT cars of a type that raced between 1954 and 1959)

:: John Duff Trophy presented by IWC (for Vintage sports racing cars of a type that raced prior to 1930)

:: Betty Richmond Trophy (For Mini saloons and variants, of up to 1300cc)

Who will be racing at the Members’ Meeting?

Former Formula One driver David Coulthard will be competing in the Tony Gaze Trophy in a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. Six current Formula One teams will be represented by both their cars and their drivers.

What else is there to do at the Member’s Meeting away from the track?

A funfair will be running throughout both days, a whole host of traditional (and some not so traditional) games will be available to play and an abundance of food options will be on offer to you. The highlight is the party and fireworks display on the Saturday night.

Can I bring food to the Members’ Meeting?

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic and a reasonable amount of alcohol with them if they wish.

We will have coverage of the event online and in the paper. For any more information on the event you can visit the Goodwood event site.

