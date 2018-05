All four peregrine chicks have successfully hatched and are being fed by their mother.

The first chick hatched on Monday with the others soon following in their nest up high in the spire of Chichester Cathedral.

People can view the action from the Cathedral Green on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

The live camera shows them being fed.

To read the blog and watch them live click here: http://www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk/blog.htm