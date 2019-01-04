Thirty tonnes of straw burns in Hunston fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been called to a barn fire in Hunston where 30 tonnes of hay is on fire.

The fire is at the rear of Swan Cottage on Selsey Road, Hunston.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that it is not working with other emergency services at this time.

The spokesman said: "We were called to the incident at 11.08am on Selsey Road and there are two fire engines in attendance. 30 tonnes of straw is alight."

A fire engine from Chichester and a fire engine from Bognor Regis are attending the scene.