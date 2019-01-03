Thomas the Tank Engine stolen in Westergate burglary

A ride-on Thomas the Tank Engine and Jeep was stolen in a New Year's eve burglary, police have said.

Police have asked for anyone with any information about the burglary to come forward.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A garden shed was forced open and burgled in Chichester. The break-in to the shed in Westergate Lane was reported around 9.30am on Monday (December 31) and is thought to have occurred between 6pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

"Two large children's battery-powered vehicles, one Thomas the Tank Engine and one bright red Jeep, were stolen. Anyone with information about the incident of the location of the items is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 31/12."

