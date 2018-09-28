Tot rewarded for great guesswork

When Petworth Community Craft Group (PCCG) put up posters asking people to work out how many ‘babies’ were in a box, they never thought that anyone would guess exactly - but one little girl from North Chapel did just that.

The competition, which was run at Petworth Vision’s Family Fun Day at Hampers Green, invited visitors to guess how many pine cones, crafted to look like babies, were in a box.

Evelyn with her mum Ruth, grandmother, Samantha Moore and Tricia Stephens

The exact number was 165 and was come up with correctly by Evelyn Blanco.

Evelyn, together with her sister Jessica, her mum Ruth and her grandmother, was presented with her prize last Thursday - tea and cakes, kindly donated by the Hungry Guest Cafe in Petworth’s Lombard Street.

Evelyn was also given two pine-cone babies as a memento.

The ‘babies’ - made by Marilyn Scallon, a member of PCCG - were clearly enjoyed by Evelyn.

Samantha Moore, Petworth Vision’s Fun Day organiser and Tricia Stephens of PCCG presented the prize and group member Carole Sproson took the photographs.

PCCG, supported by Petworth and District Community Association, was set up earlier this year to bring together people in the Petworth area to make crafts, primarily out of reused, recycled and natural products, to be sold to raise funds for local charities. The group is on target to raise £500 for the Petworth Community Garden by the end of the year.

For more information about Petworth Community Craft Group, please contact Tricia by email at petworthccg@aol.com or telephone 01798 342016.