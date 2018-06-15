Town councillor Ted, who served town for four decades, dies aged 87

Former Midhurst town councillor Ted Dummer, who served his community for four decades, has died at the age of 87.

He died last Tuesday (June 5) at the Birth Trees nursing home in Easebourne.

Ted joined the town council in 1976 and served as a councillor through many of the historic changes which took place in the town.

This included the planning of the new Midhurst Rother College, the setting up of the South Downs National Park and the negotiations to buy the Old Library as a new headquarters for the town council and a new community facility .

He was chairman of the planning committee for 25 years until he gave up the post in 2014.

During that time he oversaw the council’s responses to many large planning applications, which have seen a sea change in the town.

Fellow town councillors marked the occasion when he retired from his chairmanship of the committee by presenting him with an engraved tankard. He retired from the council a year later, in 2015, just after the council moved into its Old Library home.

Ted, who spent many years working at the heart of the town, was awarded an MBE in 2000 for his outstanding contributions to the Midhurst and Easebourne community.

He served on the Pest House and Ognells charities for many years.

He was also a magistrate appointed to the Midhurst Bench, then into Chichester and Arundel.

He retired from the bench at the age of 70.

Ted was also heavily involved with Midhurst and Easebourne Football Club, in the tradition of the entire Dummer family. He was not only its long standing secretary, but also rolled up his sleeves to help with the upkeep of the Rotherfield.

Both his sons, Tim and Simon, played for the club. Ted himself played for a short while before a knee injury curtailed his career.

Six grandsons have also played for the club – Jason, Daniel, Sean, Adam, Oliver and James.

He is survived by his wife June, daughter Sue and sons, Simon and Tim.

His funeral takes place on Monday, June 25, at Chichester Crematorium at 1.15pm. There will be family flowers only.