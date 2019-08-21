A27 partially blocked due to car and bike collision in Fontwell

The A27 is partially blocked due to a car and bike collision in Fontwell.

The accident happened earlier this morning (August 21) on the Fontwell Services roundabout, at the junction with the A29, Fontwell Avenue.

It is affecting traffic in all directions.