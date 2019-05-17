A283 closed near Petworth 'due to an obstruction'

Motorists travelling around Petworth have been asked to avoid the A283 this morning (Friday).

According to traffic reports, A283 Angel Street is closed both ways at Sheepdown Drive, due to a 'trailer in the road'.

In a post on social media, Sussex Roads Police officer Pete May wrote: "A283 closed just east of Petworth due to an obstruction.

"Please find an alternative route!"

The picture with the tweet shows police at the scene of the closed off road, where the back end of a lorry has come loose from the vehicle.