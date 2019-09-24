A283 to be closed 'for some time' after collision near Petworth

The A283 has been closed both ways north of Petworth after a collision this afternoon (Tuesday).

Sussex Roads Police officer Pete May advised motorists to 'find an alternative route' after the accident at Colhook Industrial Park in London Road, shortly before 3pm.

Providing an update at 5.15pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the road will 'remain closed for some time' following the collision involving two vehicles.

Its post on social media read: "Crews from Midhurst and Billingshurst, along with the heavy rescue tender from Chichester, attended the scene at 2.57pm alongside South East Coast Ambulance Serivce.

"Please avoid the area."

According to traffic reports, two cars were involved in the collision at the turn off for Gunters Bridge and the entrance to Palfrey Farm.

Accident

Have you read?: Trains to terminate early in West Sussex due to incidents under investigation

Watch as van drives wrong way around Chichester roundabout

Police provide update on Bognor murder investigation