A29 crash: Air ambulance attends woman trapped in vehicle

The air ambulance has attended a crash between a van and a car on the A29.
The collision was on Stane Street, Adversane, according to a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokeswoman.
The fire service was called at 1.37pm this afternoon.
A woman was trapped in one of the vehicles, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.
He added: “There was two ambulances and a car. [The] air ambulance has landed as well at the scene.”
The woman was taken to Worthing Hospital by road, the spokesman confirmed.
He said: “The woman’s injuries were not believed to be serious.”
Two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender also attended the scene, a spokeswoman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service added.
