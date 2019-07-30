Car collides with pedestrian in Chichester

A pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a car in Chichester this morning (Tuesday), according to Stagecoach.

In a post on Twitter just after 9am, Stagecoach South advised that its 52 and 53 services would not be able to serve Southgate.

Accident

It added: "Services 52+53 [to] Wittering cannot serve Southgate due to a pedestrian [being in a collision with] a car.

"Please use the bus station at Basin Road for pick up and drop off until further notice . Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Providing an update at 9.40am, it wrote: "Road reopen at Southgate. Resume to normal route. Thank you for your patience."

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) have been approached for more information about the incident.