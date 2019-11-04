Disruption after person hit by train in Sussex

A person has been hit by a train today (Monday) in Sussex which is set to cause travel disruption for the morning.

Southern Rail reported the incident on Twitter at 8.10am and said emergency services are working to deal with the incident between Angmering and Hove.

Southern Rail said, “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Angmering and Hove.

“All lines are disrupted between these stations and are currently closed while the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Southern Rail said the following stations cannot be served by trains: Angmering, Goring-by-Sea, Durrington-on-Sea, West Worthing, Worthing, East Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham-by-Sea, Southwick, Fishersgate, Portslade and Aldrington.

Train ticket will be accepted by local Stagecoach and Brighton and Hove buses according to Southern Rail.

For more information follow @SouthernRailUK