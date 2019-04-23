Emergency services on scene of three-vehicle collision in Chichester

Police officers and paramedics have been called to a collision on the Portfield roundabout this morning (Tuesday).

Motorists travelling through Chichester are advised to expect delays after the three-vehicle collision which is being attended to by Sussex Roads Police.

In a post on social media, a spokesman for the Sussex Police unit said: "Unit at scene of a three-vehicle collision on the Portfield roundabout in Chichester. Ambulance and recovery on scene. Delays likely."

According to traffic reports, the road is partially blocked at A285 Portfield Way.