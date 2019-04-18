Heavy A27 traffic after collision on Fishbourne roundabout Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Heavy traffic has been reported on the A27 this morning after an accident on the Fishbourne roundabout. According to traffic reports, the road is partially blocked on the A27 at A259 Cathedral Way. Accident Delays have been reported both ways between the Portfield roundabout and the Fishbourne roundabout. Police looking to trace owner of runaway sheep in Bognor