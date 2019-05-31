Major rail disruption across Sussex due to signalling problem near Gatwick Airport

There has been major rail disruption for lines travelling through Gatwick Airport this morning due to a signalling problem.

According to the Southern Rail website, a points failure between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon has lead to major disruption on the network, with trains being cancelled or delayed by up to 80 minutes while the service gets back to normal.

Southern Rail

According to the website, this should happen at midday.

The online statement said: "Earlier this morning there was a fault with the signalling system at Earlswood which was identified as a Points failure. Network Rail are now on site and have carried out temporary repairs to allow trains to pass through.

"Points are movable rails which change the direction of train services according to the desired route. When the points fail to operate correctly, some routes may become unavailable and trains may be restricted to certain directions.

"Network Rail have attended the site and carried out temporary repairs to allow the trains to pass through."