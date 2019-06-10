Major works to upgrade Chichester’s electrical network planned

A £1.5million project to upgrade the city’s electrical network is expected to be carried out later this year.

The scheme, by energy company SSE, will increase load capacity in the city centre, preventing blackouts and helping to ‘future proof’ the city, according to the Chichester Business Improvement District (BID).

A number of substations in the centre have suffered repeated faults due to excessive loads, Chichester BID said.

The works, which will be carried out from September to early November, will involve installing extra equipment at a substation to the rear of M&S and laying six cables along East Street via St Martin’s Street.

Additional surface link boxes will be installed at locations along North Street.

Chichester BID, a business-led partnership, has raised concerns about the timing of the project.

A spokesman said: “While this work provides a number of benefits for businesses and residents alike in the long-term, the timing of the project is far from ideal.

“The BID Team believes the project should be pushed back until January 2020 in order to minimise the disruption to city centre businesses.”

Chichester BID is asking any business owners who feel that the works will have a negative impact on trade to contact them with their views.

SSE has been approached for a comment.

SEE MORE: Former headteacher at West Sussex school charged with child sex offences

Make the West Sussex Climate Pledge to help protect our environment

Chichester Bell Tower Youth Drop-in volunteers proud to be honoured with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service