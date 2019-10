'Standstill traffic' has been reported on the A27 after an accident on Tangmere roundabout this morning (Friday).

According to traffic reports, the collision is causing delays for westbound traffic towards Chichester.

Traffic news

As of 8.10am, one lane was still closed, east of Tangmere roundabout.

Have you read?: Chichester restaurant to shut

This is what's in store for a closed-down independent Chichester restaurant

Roadworks are 'hugely disruptive' for businesses, shoppers and visitors in Chichester