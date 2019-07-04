Planned road closures in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and beyond

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and the rest of West Sussex between July 11 and 25.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Planned road closures across West Sussex

Park Place, Arundel: SSE electrical substation replacement. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – July 15 to July 22

Jeremys Lane, Bolney: New electrical connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 15 to July 19

A27 Boxgrove To Crockerhill Eastbound, Boxgrove: Carriageway Resufacing (Temple Bar Interchange to Crockerhill). Overnight Road Closure. Highways England – July 8 to July 30

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

Southway, Burgess Hill: Lay new drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main (between South Drive and Weald Road). Road Closure. South East Water – July 24 to August 30

Weald Road, Burgess Hill: Lay new drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main (between Southway and Royal George Road). Road Closure. South East Water – July 24 to August 30

College Lane, Chichester: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – May 28 to July 22

Lion Street, Chichester: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – July 22 to July 26

Palmers Field Avenue, Chichester: Install new foul water connection for new development. Road Closure. Blanchard Wells Ltd – June 24 to July 12

Bell Lane, Cocking: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 22 to July 22

London Road, Coldwaltham: Works at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – July 8 to July 12

Broadfield Drive, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing (approach and exit from roundabout). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 24 to July 26

Coachmans Drive, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing (just west of roundabout to Anglesey Close). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 22 to July 26

Maidenbower Drive, Crawley: Re-alignment of kerbline and carriageway as part of traffic calming scheme (between Georgian Close and Balcombe Road). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 24 to August 14

Ranmore Close, Crawley: Excavate joint bay. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 22 to July 26

Vulcan Close, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing (approach to Woodmans Hill). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 24 to July 26

Winfield Way, Crawley: Refurbishment of Traffic Signals and replacement of rising bollard. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 26

Winfield Way, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing (Anglesey Close to Southgate Roundabout). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 22 to July 26

Woodmans Hill, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 24 to July 26

Woodmans Hill Roundabout, Crawley: Carriageway Resurfacing (Woodmans Hill Roundabout). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 24 to July 26

London Lane, Cuckfield: Traffic calming scheme consisting of footway widening, installation of road markings and areas of carriageway resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 24 to August 30

London Lane, Cuckfield: Replace gas main and connections. Road Closure. SGN – July 24 to August 9

Holtye Avenue, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 23 to July 23

Ferring Lane, Ferring: Repair leak on water main. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 23 to July 25

Hurst Road, Hassocks: Works to upgrade Stonepound Crossroads traffic signals. Road Closure. Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties – July 24 to September 2

Park Street Northbound, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 12 to July 12

Wimblehurst Road, Horsham: Carriageway Patching (between Richmond Road and North Parade). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 15 to July 16

Bishopstone Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Prevent access onto the A2300 whilst survey works are undertaken. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to July 19

High Street, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Replace manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 16 to July 16

Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Excavate for new BT Openreach pole(s) to facilitate overhead spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – July 8 to July 11

Plaistow Road, Kirdford: Excavate and install ducting for installation of 33kV circuit cable system. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – July 18 to July 26

Scratching Lane, Kirdford: Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages and lay duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – July 15 to July 19

Staples Hill, Kirdford: Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages and lay duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – July 15 to July 19

A286 Oldwick Meadows To Sheepwash Lane, Lavant: Repair manhole frame and cover. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 17 to July 17

Copyhold Lane, Lindfield Rural: Lay new gas service. Road Closure. SGN – July 15 to July 19

Muddleswood Road, Newtimber: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 23 to July 23

Green Lane, North Horsham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 12 to July 12

Old Holbrook, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 15 to July 15

Tylden Way, North Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 12 to July 12

Prestwood Lane, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 15 to July 15

Wimland Road, Rusper: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 12 to July 12

Park Lane, Selsey: New service connection. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – July 8 to July 12

Bar Lane, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Buck Barn Service Road, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Coolham Road, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (on approach to A24). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Pollards Hill Southbound, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Pollards Hill Roundabout to Buckbarn Crossroads). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Worthing Road Southbound, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Bar Lane and A272). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Repair leak on sluice value. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 16 to July 18

Mill Hill, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services (from Mill Hill Drive to The Street). Road Closure. SGN – July 22 to August 9

New Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Renew frame and cover in carriageway. Road Closure. BT – July 23 to July 23

Queens Place, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 16 to July 18

Cuckfield Lane, Slaugham: Replacement of road studs (Slaugham Lane to A23). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 22 to July 24

Church Street, Steyning: Renew water stoptap and re-lay communication pipe in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 22 to July 24

Yapton Lane, Walberton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 19 to July 19

Tilletts Lane, Warnham: Plane overrun and topsoil to level out. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 24 to July 24

Cowfold Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing (on approach to A24). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Hammingden Lane, West Hoathly: Remedial reinstatement. Road Closure. BT – July 24 to July 24

Old Hollow, Worth: Access to existing overhead structures. Road Closure. BT – July 17 to July 18

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18

North End Road, Yapton: Stone blower through Yapton Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – July 14 to July 14

