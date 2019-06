Motorists have been asked to avoid a busy Chichester roundabout due to a 'police incident' this morning (Wednesday).

In a post on social media, Chichester Police said a lorry has lost its load over the carriage way on Whyke roundabout.

It added: "Police incident at Whyke roundabout. Please avoid the area if possible."

According to traffic reports, slow traffic is building on B2145 Whyke Road at A27 Chichester By Pass.