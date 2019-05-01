Road clears after collision on Chichester's Fishbourne roundabout

The A27 was partially blocked after an accident on Chichester's Fishbourne roundabout this afternoon (Wednesday).

Chichester Police said officers were sent sent to the scene.

Its post on social media read: "We are deploying to a road traffic collision at the A27 Fishbourne roundabout. Please be aware if driving in area of traffic build up."

According to traffic reports, the road was partially blocked at A259 Cathedral Way.

Meanwhile, slow traffic has been reported on A27 Chichester By Pass both ways from A285 Portfield Way to B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke Roundabout).