Shocking footage as bikers in Petworth narrowly avoid a head-on crash

This dash cam video shows the shocking moment two motorcyclists were forced to swerve out of the path of a car driving on the wrong side of the road.

Biker Geoff Deubis, 34, was cruising along a B road when he and pal Eddie nearly collided with the car.

A still from the dash cam footage. SWNS

The video shows consultant Geoff, from London, turning his Yamaha Tracer 900 GT round a corner when the Land Rover Discovery 2006 came towards the pair.

Quick-thinking Geoff and Eddie swerved out of its way with "just a hair's breadth between our bikes and the idiot driver", they said.

Though Eddie tried to turn round to read the car's registration number, the vehicle had sped out of sight along the A272 in Petworth, West Sussex, leaving the pair stunned.

Geoff said: "I was riding with Eddie behind me on his bike.

"We were out for a ride, just a fun morning ride out as usual.

"All of a sudden, this car appeared on our side of the road. There was no time to think - we just got out of the way.

"Eddie turned round to see the car, but it had already gone to be honest. We're still trying to track the car down.

"It was pretty shocking really. It was all instinct, so it went by in a blur. The affair only kind of sunk in afterwards."

Geoff's clip was uploaded to social media and users commented.

One wrote: "I've had a few close calls and tbh I needed to stop and calm down with a ciggie... probably the same for him".

Another said: "Imagine if he turned back to the left at the same time yikes".

Some users speculated the driver might be foreign, with one posting: "Probably an American, driving on the wrong side of the road!"

The incident took place on Sunday, July 28 around 9am.