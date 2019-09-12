'Slight injury' after three-car accident which closed A27 westbound

A three-car accident in Fontwell left one person with a 'slight injury' on Wednesday evening, according to Sussex Police.

Emergency services attended the collision, which closed the A27 westbound, at 5pm.

A27 Arundel Road was reportedly blocked for nearly two hours due the accident between the A29 and Fontwell Avenue at the services roundabout.

Police were scene directing traffic away from the road closure.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "[It] was a three-car road traffic collision [and] one person sustained a very slight injury."

The road was reopened as of 6.30pm, according to traffic reports.