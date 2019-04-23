Three drivers receive hospital treatment after collision in Chichester

Police officers and paramedics were called to a collision on the Portfield roundabout this morning (Tuesday).

Motorists travelling through Chichester experienced significant delays after the three-vehicle collision, which was attended to by Sussex Roads Police shortly before 9am.

In a post on social media, a spokesman for the Sussex Police unit said: "Unit at scene of a three-vehicle collision on the Portfield roundabout in Chichester. Ambulance and recovery on scene. Delays likely."

According to traffic reports, the road was partially blocked at A285 Portfield Way.

Providing an update, a Sussex Police spokesman said: "The three drivers made their own way to nearby St Richards Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

"The road was cleared by 10.25am."