Three injured after collision between Chichester and Bognor

Emergency services were called to a collision between Chichester and Bognor Regis this morning (Tuesday), Sussex Police has confirmed.

A259 Chichester Road was reportedly partly blocked both ways between B2144 Drayton Lane and Elbridge Avenue after the collision in Colworth at 10.36am.

Accident

'Severe delays' were reported on the Drayton roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester By Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and the A259.

Providing an update, a police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to a report of a three-vehicle collision in Bognor Road, Chichester.



"The ambulance service treated those involved for minor injuries. The road re-opened at 11.40am."

In other travel news, slow traffic has been reported on A27 Chichester By Pass both ways from A285 Portfield Way to B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke roundabout).