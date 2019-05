A broken down lorry has caused heavy tailbacks near Fishbourne roundabout on the A27 this afternoon (Thursday), Sussex Police has confirmed.

According to traffic reports, a tailback of around a mile was stretching from the roundabout, past Salthill Road at 2.30pm.

Traffic report

Sussex Police said recovery of the vehicle was still ongoing as of 3.10pm.

The road is still reportedly partially blocked, resulting in queuing traffic.