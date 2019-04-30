Two injured after collision which blocked road in Chichester

Two people were treated for minor injuries after an accident which resulted in a full road closure in Chichester this afternoon (Tuesday), according to Sussex Police.

B2144 Oving Road was reportedly closed both ways between St James' Road and Green Lane after the two-vehicle collision shortly after 2.30pm.

Road closed

Police officers were at the scene.

Providing an update, a Sussex Police spokesman said: "Two people were treated for minor injuries and the road was temporarily blocked while the incident was dealt with."

Meanwhile, queuing traffic has been reported on A27 Chichester By Pass both ways at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Further delays are building on Bognor Road (A259).

See also: Teenage girl raped in Tangmere