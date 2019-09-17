Two major roadworks schemes to start in Bognor Regis and Bersted

Two major roadworks schemes are set to start in Bognor Regis and Bersted – one to resurface sections of the A29 and the other to make junction improvements to a retail park.

According to West Sussex County Council, sections of the A29 Shripney Road, Bersted, will be closed later this month to allow for night resurfacing to take place.

A spokesperson said: "The works will take place on Sunday, September 22 and then from Sunday, September 29 to Wednesday, October 2.

"The section of the A29 being resurfaced is northbound between the Orchard Way and Rowan Way roundabouts and the road will be closed to all through traffic from 8pm to 6am each day (6pm onwards on Sundays)."

The works are being carried out as the stretch of road is 'showing signs of weakening' and so 'needs to be repaired to provide a safe and durable new surface', the county council said.

Meanwhile, a seven-week road scheme to improve a 'frequently congested' junction at the Bognor Regis Retail Park starts on Monday, September 30, finishing by Friday, November 15.

The spokesperson added: "A new junction layout will be constructed with traffic islands to prevent right turning movements to and from the retail park.

"Junction widening will be carried out to assist heavy goods vehicles turning into and out of the retail park and the existing westbound left turn lane into the retail park will be removed. The southern footway in Rowan Way will be widened to allow shared use by pedestrians and cyclists.

"Temporary traffic signals will be in place throughout the works. However, a temporary westbound road closure will be required at all times from Monday, October 21 for two weeks – access to the retail park will be maintained from Rowan Way’s eastbound carriageway and there will be a signed diversion route for traffic travelling westbound."

The county council stressed that 'all efforts will be made' to reduce the level of traffic management when possible.

"The junction improvement scheme is being carried out to improve safety and at the request of residents and businesses," the spokesperson continued.

"The Bognor Regis Retail Park junction is known to get very congested, particularly at weekends. Officers have liaised with Bognor Regis Retail Park and its businesses over the best time of year to undertake the works.

"In all cases where there is a road closure, a diversion route will be signposted."

For further information visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo.

