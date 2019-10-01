West Sussex roadworks and road closures - October 2019

The following roadworks and road closures are planned in West Sussex in October 2019

ALDINGBOURNE

HOOK LANE - until 02 Oct 2019

LV joint bay, LV road crossing, lay LV cable, LV jointing for new connection & permanent reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.

A29 NYTON ROAD - 2 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Two-Way Signals.

A29 LIDSEY ROAD - 26-28 Oct 2019

Upgrade Woodgate Level Crossing Full Barrier Renewal. Road Closure from 01:00 on 26/10/19 to 04:00 on 28/10/19.

A29 WESTERGATE STREET - 28 Oct to Nov 1 2019

Ducting works for pedestrian crossing installation. Two-Way Signals.

ALDWICK

GOSSAMER LANE - until 4 Oct 2019

Undertake off site lead removal. Two-Way Signals.

ALBOURNE

B2118 LONDON ROAD - 8-26 Oct 2019

Recutting of vehicle detection loops. Multi-Way Signals - off peak

AMBERLEY

B2139 STATION ROAD - 9 Oct 2019

Hedge cutting. Multi-Way Signals off peak.

ANGMERING

A259 RUSTINGTON BYPASS WESTBOUND - 8-10 Oct 2019

Survey/audit mobile works. Lane Closure.

A259 NEW ROAD WESTBOUND - 8-10 Oct 2019

Survey/audit mobile works. Lane Closure.

ARUNDEL ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019

Lay new gas service. Multi-Way Signals.

ROUNDSTONE LANE - 21 Oct to 08 Nov 2019

Developer works - new footway and bus stop. Two-Way Signals from 7.30am to 5.30pm.

A259 LITTLEHAMPTON ROAD EASTBOUND - 29 Oct 2019

Tree Works. Lane Closure.

ANSTY AND STAPLEFIELD

VALEBRIDGE ROAD - 29 Oct 2019

Excavate joint bay for new electricity service connection. Two-Way Signals.

A272 CUCKFIELD ROAD - 28 Oct 2019

Rebuild failing brickwork to support roadside gully, plus patch temporarily filled pothole by gully. Multi-Way Signals.

A272 CUCKFIELD ROAD - 15-17 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in verge to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.

A272 BOLNEY ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019

Excavation for temporary reinstatement repair. Two-Way Signals.

A272 BOLNEY ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

Interim to permanent reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.

ROCKY LANE - 21 Oct to 15 Nov 2019

Completion of developer works. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

ROCKY LANE - 25-27 Oct 2019

Essential bridge maintenance. Two-Way Signals off peak.

B2036 HARVEST HILL - 9/10 Oct 2019

New SV cover. Multi-Way Signals.

B2036 CUCKFIELD ROAD - 9-10 Oct 2019

In conjunction with work on Harvest Hill. Multi-Way Signals.

ASHURST

B2135 HORSEBRIDGE COMMON - 28-30 Oct 2019

Lay cable and duct. Two-Way Signals.

ASHURST

A22 LEWES ROAD - 7 to 11 Oct 2019

New water main. Two-Way Signals.

ARUNDEL

FORD ROAD - 3-7 Oct 2019

Repair leak on water main. Multi-Way Signals.

FORD ROAD - 16 Oct 2019

Replace broken gully. Two-Way Signals.

BALCOMBE

B2036 LONDON ROAD - 03 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.

BIRDHAM

A286 MAIN ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019

Connection and disconnection of water main. Multi-Way Signals.

CHURCH LANE - until 04 Oct 2019

Connection and disconnection of water main. Multi-Way Signals.

BERSTED

A29 SHRIPNEY ROAD NORTHBOUND - until 04 Oct 2019

Carriageway Resurfacing (Phase 2). Overnight Road Closure Northbound between Orchard Way Roundabout and Oldlands Way Roundabout from 19:00 to 06:00 each night. Alternative route via A29, A259, B2259, A29 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

ROWAN WAY - until 18 Oct 2019

Junction improvement works at entrance to retail park. Off-highway works.

BILLINGSHURST

MARRINGDEAN ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Lower Station Road. Multi-Way Signals.

NATTS LANE - 2-4 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Lower Station Road. Multi-Way Signals.

LOWER STATION ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in verge/carriageway/footway to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

A272 CONEYHURST ROAD - 7-9 Oct 2019

Construction of vehicle cross over. Two-Way Signals off peak on 07/10/19 and 09/10/10 only.

B2133 ADVERSANE LANE - 3 Oct 2019

Change two gullies to larger type. Stop/Go Boards.

A272 WEST STREET - 1 Oct 2019

Replace decaying pole. Multi-Way Signals.

DAUX AVENUE - 2-4 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Lower Station Road. Multi-Way Signals.

MARRINGDEAN ROAD - 7-25 Oct 2019

New foul and storm water connections for new development. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

WOODDALE LANE - 18 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.

A272 EAST STREET - 7 Oct 2019

Remedial reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.

A29 STANE STREET - 4 Oct 2019

Replace missing manhold cover/frame. Two-Way Signals.

BOGNOR REGIS

ARUN ROAD - 2 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Multi-Way Signals.

MANOR PLACE - until 19 Aug 2020

Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure in place 24 hours a day.

A29 SHRIPNEY ROAD SOUTHBOUND - until 12 Dec 2019

Grass cutting, hedge cutting and litter picking. Lane closure from 9.30am to 3.30pm, northbound and southbound. 24 October 2019 and 12 December 2019.

A29 SHRIPNEY ROAD NORTHBOUND - until 04 Oct 2019

Carriageway Resurfacing (Phase 2). Overnight Road Closure Northbound between Orchard Way Roundabout and Oldlands Way Roundabout from 19:00 to 06:00 each night. Alternative route via A29, A259, B2259, A29 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

A29 ORCHARD WAY ROUNDABOUT - until 04 Oct 2019

In conjunction with carriageway resurfacing (Phase 2) in A29 Shripney Road. Lane Closure.

TOWN CROSS AVENUE - 7-11 Oct 2019

New foul water connection. Multi-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

BOLNEY

WINEHAM LANE - until 28 Feb 2020

Access/egress for construction vehicles to and from site. Multi-Way Signals from 8am to 6pm each day.

WINEHAM LANE - 7-9 Oct 2019

Lay duct. Two-Way Signals.

BOXGROVE

A285 REDVINS ROAD TO TINWOOD LANE - 7/8 Oct 2019

Pedestrian dropped crossing. Two-Way Signals.

BROADBRIDGE HEATH

BILLINGSHURST ROAD - until 30 Nov 2019

Road layout improvement works. Road Closure between Shelley Drive and Newbridge Roundabout - 24 hour.

A264 BROADBRIDGE HEATH BYPASS - until 30 Nov 2019

Road layout improvement works. Road Closure between Wickhurst Lane Roundabout and Newbridge Roundabout - 24 hour.

A264 FARTHINGS HILL ROUNDABOUT - until 12 Dec 2019

Interchange improvement / widening works, construction new shared surfaces, traffic signal crossings, parapet replacement (South Bridge). Lane Closure off peak on roundabout and approaches.

BURGESS HILL

VALEBRIDGE ROAD - until 13 Oct 2019

Lay gas main and make connections (between Valebridge Drive and Chideock housing development). Multi-Way Signals.

ROYAL GEORGE ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019

Excavate to expose joint, fit new joint box and lay new duct to provide new cable to property. Two-Way Signals.

CROMWELL ROAD - until 21 Nov 2019

Lay new drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure between Fairfield Road and London Road. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.

B2036 LONDON ROAD - until 15 Oct 2019

Lay new drinking water main across junction and carry out connections. Two-Way Signals.

FOLDERS LANE - 6 Oct 2019

Detailed examination of rail over road bridge. Stop/Go Boards.

JUNCTION ROAD - 6/7 Oct 2019

Access/egress RRV and material deliveries.

Road Closure between Ravenswood Road and Nye Road from 01:00 on 06/10/19 to 03:30 on 07/10/19. Alternative route via Folders Lane, Keymer Road, Junction Road, Valebridge Road, Janes Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

ORCHARD ROAD - 7 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between Condor Way and Cherry Close from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Royal George Road, Condor Way and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

BURY

A29 BURY ROAD - until 02 Oct 2019

Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.

CHICHESTER

NORTH STREET AND NORTH WALLS- until 14 Oct 2019

Replace gas main. Road Closure between Northgate and North Walls in place 24 hours a day.

B2145 WHYKE ROAD - 9 Oct 2019

Cut back vegetation. Road Closure.

FRIARY LANE - until 01 Oct 2019

Excavating to make site connection. Stop/Go Boards.

BASIN ROAD - 26-28 Oct 2019

Track Renewal PREP works. Road Closure from 01:00 on 26/10/19 to 04:00 on 28/10/19.

A286 STOCKBRIDGE ROAD - 26-28 Oct 2019

Track Renewal PREP works. Road Closure from 01:00 on 26/10/19 to 04:00 on 28/10/19.

SOUTH PALLANT - until 01 Oct 2019

Repair burst water main. Road Closure between Theatre Lane and East Pallant in place 24 hours a day. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

A27 CHICHESTER BYPASS AT OVING WESTBOUND - until 30 Oct 2020

New footbridge and junction realignment (as part of A27 Portfield works). Narrow lanes and reduced speed limit of 50mph. Overnight road closures will be required to install, change and remove traffic management, to install the new footbridge and for final road surfacing.

A27 CHICHESTER BYPASS EASTBOUND - until 30 Oct 2020

New footbridge and junction realignment (as part of A27 Portfield works). Narrow lanes and reduced speed limit of 50mph. Overnight road closures will be required to install, change and remove traffic management, to install the new footbridge amd for final road surfacing.

A27 WESTHAMPNETT BYPASS SOUTHBOUND - until 30 Oct 2020

New access junction and additional lane on approach to Portfield Roundabout (as part of A27 Portfield works).

Narrow lanes and reduced speed limit of 50mph. Overnight road closures will be required to install, change and remove traffic management, to install the new footbridge and for final road surfacing.

A27 A27 WESTHAMPNETT BYPASS NORTHBOUND - until 30 Oct 2020

New access junction and additional lane on approach to Portfield Roundabout (as part of A27 Portfield works). Narrow lanes and reduced speed limit of 50mph. Overnight road closures will be required to install, change and remove traffic management, to install the new footbridge and for final road surfacing.

SPITALFIELD LANE - until 29 Nov 2019

Insert new gas main in existing main. Multi-Way Signals.

MELBOURNE ROAD - 11-25 Oct 2019

In conjunction with work in Spitalfield Lane.

Road Closure. Alternative route for traffic will be signed on site and access to affected properties will be maintained at all times.

ADELAIDE ROAD - until 11 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works on Spitalfield Lane. Road Closure. Alternative route for traffic will be signed on site and access to affected properties will be maintained at all times.

NORTH STREET - until 03 Oct 2019

Excavate in footway to install duct for fibre optic cable. Road Closure.

A286 STOCKBRIDGE ROAD - 10/11 Oct 2019

Line painting and level crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure between Canal Wharf and Southgate Link from 23:30 to 05:30. Alternative route via Stockbridge Roundabout, A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound, A27 Fishbourne Roundabout, Cathedral Way, Via Ravenna, Avenue de Chartres Eastbound, Southgate, Market Avenue, Basin Road, Southgate Link and Stockbridge Road Southbound. No access to be maintained.

A286 MARKET AVENUE -15 Oct 2019

Replace frame and cover. Overnight Road Closure between Avenue de Chartres and Basin Road Alternative route via Southgate, Basin Road, Avenue de Chartres, Orchard Street, St Pauls Road, Churchside, Northgate, Oaklands Way, New Park Road, Needlemakers, The Hornet, Market Road and vice versa. Avenue de Chartres

CLIMPING

A259 GREVATTS LANE - 01 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Two-Way Signals.

A259 BRIDGE ROAD - 01 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Multi-Way Signals.

A259 GREVATTS LANE - 14 Oct 2019

Vegetation clearance. Two-Way Signals.

CHURCH LANE - 10 Oct 2019

Litter picking. Stop/Go Boards off peak.

COCKING

A286 CHURCH LANE TO BELL LANE - 2-4 Oct 2019

Repair manhole frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.

COLDWALTHAM

SILVERDAL - 04 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

COLGATE

CALVERT LINK - until 30 Nov 2019

Construction of new roundabout. Two-Way Signals.

HAMMERPOND ROAD - 2 Oct 2019

Replace decayed pole in verge. Multi-Way Signals.

CRAWLEY

M23. Work to improve journeys continues this week on the M23. Narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph are currently in place north and south bound 24/7 between junctions 8 and 10.

GATWICK ROAD - until 02 Oct 2019

Excavation works to install duct and build associated chambers for fibre optic cable installation. Lane Closure.

B2036 BALCOMBE ROAD - 27 Oct 2019

Development works - drainage, road improvements, traffic island and signals, and surfacing works (Junction 11 NES Crawley). Multi-Way Signals.

IFIELD AVENUE - until 31 Jan 2020

Installation of new junction. Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Multi-Way Signals.

A23 PEASE POTTAGE ROUNDABOUT - until 13 Dec 2019

Improvement works at Pease Pottage Junction 11. Lane Closure on roundabout and approaches.

A23 LONDON ROAD NORTHBOUND - 3 to 9 Oct 2019

New foul water connection. Lane Closure in place 24 hours a day (inside lane closure on southbound carriageway).

THREE BRIDGES ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

Overhead works. Two-Way Signals.

DUNCTON

HIGH STREET - until 5 Oct 2019

Verge and tree works by Barlavington Estate. Multi-Way Signals.

EASEBOURNE

A286 DODSLEY LANE - until 02 Oct 2019

Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

EAST DEAN

DROKE LANE - 1-4 Oct 2019

Undertake off site connection. Two-Way Signals.

EAST GRINSTEAD

LINGFIELD ROAD - 8-10 Oct 2019

Repair frame and cover in carriageway. Two-Way Signals from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

A22 LONDON ROAD - until 11 Oct 2019

Essential and immediate repair to ensure safe and reliable power supplies. Lane Closure.

WEST VIEW GARDENS - 23-25 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

SHIP STREET - 23 to 25 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway and carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

A264 HOLTYE ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019

New connection to water main. Two-Way Signals.

EAST PRESTON

B2140 OLD WORTHING ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019

Replace gas main, services and connections. Multi-Way Signals.

FERNHURST

A286 MIDHURST ROAD - until 07 Jan 2020

Access/egress of large lorries into Fernhurst Waste Water Treatment works. Stop/Go Boards.

FISHBOURNE

A259 MAIN ROAD - 4 Oct 2019

Replace existing bollards. Two-Way Signals.

SALTHILL ROAD - 6 Oct 2019

Load and unload material. Two-Way Signals.

FORD

FORD LANE - 01 Oct 2019

Replace low gully. Two-Way Signals.

B2233 YAPTON ROAD - 14/15 Oct 2019

Remedial works. Two-Way Signals.

FORD ROAD - 9 Oct 2019

Repair gully cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.

FUNTINGTON

NEWELLS LANE - 8-11 Oct 2019

On/ Off Tracking RRV’s at Level Crossing. Two-Way Signals.

B2146 RATHAM LANE - 8 Oct 2019

Replace broken gully grating and frame. Two-Way Signals.

HANGLETON

Routine tunnel maintenance is taking place on the A27. From Monday 27 September there will be a full A27 closure in both directions between Hangleton and Holmbush between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A270 and A293.

HASSOCKS

A273 BRIGHTON ROAD - until 8 Nov 2019

Works to upgrade Stonepound crossroads. Multi-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

LODGE LANE - until 03 Oct 2019

Repair burst water main. Two-Way Signals.

A273 LONDON ROAD - 11 Oct 2019

Tree cutting to remove branches and vegetation from LV power lines. Two-Way Signals.

B2116 KEYMER ROAD - 11 Oct 2019

Footway Patching. Two-Way Signals.

HAYWARDS HEATH

A272 HAYWARDS HEATH RELIEF ROAD - until 18 Oct 2019

New pedestrian crossing facilities with additional footway. Multi-Way Signals.

QUEENS ROAD -14/15 Oct 2019

Traffic calming (Phase 3) (Mill Green Road to Bridge Road). Multi-Way Signals.

B2028 PERRYMOUNT ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019

Excavate joint bays for new HV connection. Multi-Way Signals.

CLAIR ROAD - until 04 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Perrymount Road. Multi-Way Signals.

A272 LEWES ROAD - 1-3 Oct 2019

Replace stop tap with new meter. Two-Way Signals.

QUEENS ROAD - until 4 Oct 2019

Traffic calming (Phase 1). Some carriageway incursion

BENTSWOOD ROAD - 3 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between junctions with New England Road from 09:30 to 14:30. Alternative route via New England Road, Bentswood Road, Little Bentswood, Washington Road, Oathall Avenue, Oathall Road, Hazelgrove Road, New England Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

FOX HILL - 3 Oct 2019

Replace manhole cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.

QUEENS ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019

Traffic calming (Phase 2) (junction with Mill Green Road). Road Closure at junction with Mill Green Road in place 24 hours a day. Alternative route via Queens Road, Sydney Road and Mill Green Road. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

A272 FRANKLYNN ROAD - 8 Oct 2019

Repair frame and cover in footway. Multi-Way Signals.

DELLNEY AVENUE - 8 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Franklynn Road. Multi-Way Signals.

B2028 PERRYMOUNT ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019

New water main. Two-Way Signals.

HORSHAM

A264 HORSHAM NORTHERN BYPASS EASTBOUND - until 3 Nov 2019

Clearance of hedges and undergrowth on road verges in advance of new highway works. Lane Closure off peak.

GORDON ROAD - until 1 Nov 2019

Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure between Wimberhurst Road and Richmond Road. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.

A281 ALBION WAY WESTBOUND - 1 Oct 6 to 1 Dec 2019

Upgrade of current traffic signals. Multi-Way Signals in place 24 hours.

RUSPER ROAD - 2/3 Oct 2019

Dropped kerb installation. Multi-Way Signals.

FOREST ROAD - 7/8 Oct 2019

Drainage works. Lane Closure.

HORSTED KEYNES

BIRCHGROVE ROAD - 7 Oct 2019

Recover BT Telegraph Pole. Two-Way Signals.

CINDER HILL LANE - until 05 Oct 2019

Dig french drain and relay new pipes as required. Road Closure.

FRESHFIELD LANE - 1 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between Ketches Lane and Enholms Lane from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Sloop Lane, Monteswood Lane, Treesmans Road, Lewes Road, The Green, Birchgrove Road, Danehill Lane, Horsted Lane, A275 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

DANEHILL LANE - 1 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Birchgrove Road and London Road from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Birchgrove Road, A275, Horsted Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

B2237 BISHOPRIC LINK SOUTHBOUND - 2-4 Oct 2019

Site survey prior to new signage installation. Lane Closure off peak.

HUNSTON

B2145 FOXBRIDGE DRIVE TO PAGHAM ROUNDABOUT - until 4 Oct 2019

Lay new gas service. Multi-Way Signals.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS

A2300 BURGESS HILL LINK ROAD - until 25 Oct 2019

Site clearance works on the northern verge of the A2300 from A23 to A273 Jane Murray Lane. Two-Way Signals, when required.

MILLAND

IPING ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Fernhurst Road. Multi-Way Signals.

MILLAND LANE - 2-4 Oct 2019

Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals

FERNHURST ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

NUTHURST

GOLDING LANE - 8 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Hammerpond Road and Brighton Road from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Hammerpond Road, St Leonards Road, Brighton Road, Church Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

LANCING

BARFIELD PARK - until 01 Nov 2019

Install new pumped rising main. Stop/Go Boards.

THE BROADWAY - 2-4 Oct 2019

Install cable and ducting. Road Closure from 07:00 to 17:00. Emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

A259 BRIGHTON ROAD - 1 and 3 Oct 2019

Repair leak on comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.

LOWER BEEDING

A281 BRIGHTON ROAD - 8 Oct 2019

Replace overhead conductor and pole. Two-Way Signals.

KIRDFORD

A272 LINFOLD ROAD TO IDEHURST NURSERY - 2-4 Oct 2019

Final connection of supply. Two-Way Signals.

LINDFIELD RURAL

HIGH BEECH LANE - until 11 Oct 2019

Tree Works. Multi-Way Signals - off peak.

A272 LEWES ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019

Repair damaged fence at property Hollybank. Two-Way Signals off peak.

GRAVELYE LANE - 2-4 Oct 2019

Remedial reinstatement. Multi-Way Signals.

LINDFIELD URBAN

PORTSMOUTH LANE - 7 to 25 Oct 2019

Improvement scheme (surfacing including base repairs and removing splitter island). Multi-Way Signals.

HICKMANS LANE - 7-9 Oct 2019

Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure between West Common/Black Hill and Denmans Lane from 08:00 to 18:00. Alternative route via Sunte Avenue, Summerhill Lane, West Common and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

LITTLEHAMPTON

MILL LANE - until 04 Oct 2019

Developer works to upgrade road surface and adjust iron work. Overnight Road Closure between Lyminster Road and Fullers Walk from 7pm to 6am each night. Alternative route via Toddington Lane, Holmes Way, Olliver Acre, Worthing Road, Lyminster Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

A259 WORTHING ROAD - 14-17 Oct 2019

Access required to underground structure to provide new fibre cable. Multi-Way Signals.

FITZALAN ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

Relay comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.

MILL LANE - 7 Oct to 2 Nov 2019

Construction of a new kingpost retaining wall adjacent to carriageway. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

B2140 SEA ROAD - 14-16 Oct 2019

New service. Lane Closure.

LINDEN PARK - 14-22 Oct 2019

Lay new gas main and services. Multi-Way Signals.

B2028 BLACK HILL - 7-9 Oct 2019

Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure between West Common Drive and Backwoods Lane from 08:00 to 18:00. Alternative route via West Common, Oathall Road, Hazelgrove Road, Franklynn Road, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill Road, Lewes Road, High Street and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

B2028 WEST COMMON - 7-9 Oct 2019

Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure between West Common Drive and Backwoods Lane from 08:00 to 18:00. Alternative route via Oathall Road, Hazelgrove Road, Franklynn Road, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill Road, Lewes Road, High Street, Black Hill and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

LINCH

HOLLYCOMBE LANE - 7 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Cinder Lane and Midhurst Road from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Hollycombe Lane, Highfield Lane, Liphook Road, Linchmere Common Road, Linchmere Road, Lower Lodge Road and Elmers Marsh Lane. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

LINCHMERE

B2131 CAMELSDALE ROAD - 7 Oct 2019

Excavate depression in carriageway in order to determine cause of subsidance. Two-Way Signals.

LOWER BEEDING

A281 BRIGHTON ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019

Repair leak on water main. Two-Way Signals.

MADEHURST

A29 FAIRMILE BOTTOM - until 15 Nov 2019

Repair flint wall along side the A29. Two-Way Signals off peak.

MADEHURST ROAD - 7-10 Oct 2019

Road Closure between Fairmile Bottom and Madehurst Road to Dale Park (with works taking place between Parletts Farm and Newbarn Farm) from 09:30 to 15:30 each day. Alternative route via Fairmile Bottom and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

MIDHURST

SHEEP LANE - 15/16 Oct 2019

Repair manhole. Overnight Road Closure between Knockhundred Row and West Street from 20:00 to 06:00. Alternative route via Edinburgh Square, Market Square, West Street, Red Lion Street and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

CHURCH HILL - 15/16 Oct 2019

Repair manhole frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.

MILLAND

FERNHURST ROAD -07 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs.

NORTHCHAPEL

A283 LONDON ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.

NUTHURST

NUTHURST STREET - 1-10 Oct 2019

Duct blockage clearance and providing new boxes. Two-Way Signals.

OVING

WOODHORN LANE - 8 Oct 2019

On/off track RRVs at level crossing. Two-Way Signals.

TANGMERE ROAD - until 29 May 2020

Access/egress to Southern Water compound in field as part of Chichester improvement scheme. Stop/Go Boards.

WOODHORN LANE - 5/6 Oct 2019

Works at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure between Colworth Lane and Main Street from 11pm to 6am. Alternative route via Colworth Lane, Main Street and vice versa. No access will be maintained during the works 0 the diversion route will need to be followed.

PULBOROUGH

A29 STANE STREET - 1-3 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

PAGHAM

PAGHAM ROAD - until 22 Nov 2019

Replace gas main, services and connections. Multi-Way Signals.

PAGHAM ROAD - 7 to 11 Oct 2019

Undertake off site connection in verge and carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.

PYECOMBE

A23 DALE HILL EXIT SLIP NORTHBOUND - until 3 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works on West Road. Overnight Road Closure.

A23 PYECOMBE TO DALE HILL NORTHBOUND - until 3 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works on West Road. Lane Closure - northbound prior to exit slip road.

A281 WEST ROAD - until 03 Oct 2019

Clear duct blockage. Overnight Two-Way Signals from 8pm to 6am.

ROGATE

BULL HILL - 3 Oct 2019

Replace decaying pole in verge. Two-Way Signals.

A272 EAST STREET - 4 Oct 2019

Repair sunken gully grating and frame. Two-Way Signals.

RUSPER

RUSPER ROAD - until 22 Nov 2019

Working on behalf of Thames Water to carry out directional drilling and reception pits. Two-Way Signals.

EAST STREET- until 20 Dec 2019

Carry out directional drilling and reception pits. Road Closure between Faygate Lane and Lambs Green. Alternative route for traffic will be signed on site and access to affected properties will be maintained at all times.

RUSPER ROAD - 2-4 Oct 2019

Install new streetlighting. Multi-Way Signals.

RUSTINGTON

DINGLEY ROAD - 7 Oct to 29 Nov 2019

Storage area for gas mains renewals in Church Road. Road Closure between Church Road and 35 metres westwards. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.

STATION ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019

Lay new gas service. Multi-Way Signals.

CHURCH ROAD - 7 Oct to 29 Nov 2019

Replace gas main, services and connections.

Road Closure between The Street and 20m north of Dingley Road. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.

SELSEY

B2145 HIGH STREET - until 27 Dec 2019

Refurbish traffic signals. Multi-Way Signals.

SHIPLEY

WORTHING ROAD - until 11 Oct 2019

Renew kerbs / tarmac imprint on existing roadabout outside of Miller Homes Mulberry Fields development. Multi-Way Signals off peak.

A24 POLLARDS HILL SOUTHBOUND - 6 Oct 2019

Installation of high friction surfacing. Lane Closure.

A272 BILLINGSHURST ROAD - 7-9 Oct 2019

Relay leaking comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.

SHOREHAM-BY-SEA

HAM ROAD - 11-13 Oct 2019

Required for a crane to be situated partially in the carriageway to distribute large heavy materials to site. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

MILL HILL - until 11 Oct 2019

Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure between Erringham Road and Mill Hill Drive. Alternative route for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times.

EASTERN AVENUE - until 02 Oct 2019

Allow tamper to work at level crossing. Road Closure between Brighton Road and Gordon Road from 23:00 on 30/09/19 to 06:00 on 02/10/19. Alternative route via Eastern Avenue, Upper Shoreham Road, Buckingham Road, Brunswick Road and Ham Road. Access will not be maintained during the closure.

ADUR DRIVE - 30 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Middle Road. Multi-Way Signals.

MIDDLE ROAD - 30 Oct 2019

Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.

STONEY LANE - 28-30 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

HAM ROAD - 22 Oct to 18 Dec 2019

Enable large materials to be delivered from a loader and have a mobile crane in situ. Road Closure.

A259 BRIGHTON ROAD - 7-11 Oct 2019

New water connection. Two-Way Signals.

THE STREET - 2 Oct to 20 Dec 2019

Replace gas main, connections and services From St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure.

SLAUGHAM

BRIGHTON ROAD - until 31 Jan 2020

Road improvements including new roundabout, extra lanes and widening of Pease Pottage junction. Multi-Way Signals.

HIGH BEECHES LANE - until 07 Oct 2019

Replace gas main, connections and services (between East Lodge and London Road). Multi-Way Signals.

SOUTHBOURNE

STEIN ROAD - 7-9 Oct 2019

Line painting and crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure between First Avenue and Cooks Lane from 23:30 to 05:30. Alternative route via Main Road, Broad Road, Priors Leaze Lane, Cooks Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

STEIN ROAD - 30 Oct 2019

Temporary obstruction boards - upgrading Southbourne Level Crossing to Road Lights LED type. Stop/Go Boards.

INLANDS ROAD - 29-31 Oct 2019

Access and egress of rail plant and materials. Two-Way Signals.

NLANDS ROAD - 28/29 Oct 2019

Ballast delivery and on/off tracking RRVS. Overnight Road Closure from 23:00 to 05:00.

A259 MAIN ROAD - 17-23 Oct 2019

Lay new gas service. Two-Way Signals.

SOUTHWATER

BLAKES FARM ROAD - 10 Oct 2019

Rebuild gully pit to provide bed and allow for kerb to be reset. Two-Way Signals.

MARLPOST ROAD - 11 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Old House Lane and Bonfire Hill from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Two Mile Ash, Trout Lane, Lackenhurst Lane, Old House Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

SOUTHWICK

A259 ALBION STREET - until 2 Oct 2019

Remedial reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.

A270 OLD SHOREHAM ROAD - 1/2 Oct 2019

Replace damaged manhole frame and covers in the carriageway. Lane Closure.

A270 OLD SHOREHAM ROAD - 7 Oct 2019

Access to the underground structure for new fibre connection. Lane Closure.

STEYNING

HIGH STREET TO CAR PARK - until 15 Oct 2019

Horsham District Council undertaking the installation element of a new archway sculpture depicting Steyning High Street which is to be located in at the end of the alley in the car park. Footpath Closure.

ELM GROVE LANE - 1-3 Oct 2019

New water connection. Road Closure between High Street and Tanyard Lane in place 24 hours a day. Alternative route via Tanyard Lane, High Street and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

STORRINGTON AND SULLINGTON

A283 WEST STREET - until 04 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works on Monastery Lane. Multi-Way Signals.

A283 PULBOROUGH ROAD - until 4 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Amberley Road. Multi-Way Signals.

B2139 AMBERLEY ROAD - until 4 Oct 2019

Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

MONASTERY LANE - until 4 Oct 2019

Build new joint boxes and lay duct. Multi-Way Signals.

TANGMERE

MARSH LANE - 8 Oct 2019

Tree Works. Road Closure between Easthampnett Lane and Nyton Road from 09:30 to 16:30. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. On site operative will be available at all times to remove any debris as quickly as possible to allow access.

THAKEHAM

B2139 COOLHAM ROAD - until 02 Oct 2019

Replace decaying pole in verge. Two-Way Signals.

TURNERS HILL

EAST STREET - 9/10 Oct 2019

Repair VRS and metal handrail to the downstream side of bridge following vehicle impact. Two-Way Signals.

EAST STREET - 2 Oct 2019

Replace existing old concrete surface water cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.

UPPER BEEDING

A2037 HENFIELD ROAD - until 02 Oct 2019

Repair burst water main. Two-Way Signals.

WALBERTON

THE STREET- 1-7 Oct 2019

Repair leak and renew communication pipe. Two-Way Signals.

B2132 YAPTON LANE - 1 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Multi-Way Signals.

B2132 YAPTON LANE - 10/11 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.

WARNHAM

CHURCH STREET - 1/2 Oct 2019

Access to BT underground structure for cabling work. Multi-Way Signals.

BELL ROAD - 1/2 Oct 2019

Access required to BT underground structure to carry out cabling work. Multi-Way Signals.

A24 SOUTHBOUND - 28-30 Oct 2019

Drainage works (between Great Daux Roundabout and Robin Hood Roundabout). Lane Closure.

A24 HORSHAM BYPASS NORTHBOUND - 7-11 Oct 2019

Drainage works (between footbridge and Robin Hood Roundabout). Lane Closure.

WEST CHILTINGTON

CHURCH STREET - 1/2 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching.

CHURCH STREET - 14-25 Oct 2019

Installation of new 11kv High Voltage electricity cables to ensure safe and reliable power supplies. Road Closure.

LENNOX ROAD - 7-20 Oct 2019

Construct Vehicle Crossover on Chapel Road. Lane Closure off peak.

THE HOLLOW - 5-8 Oct 2019

Installation of new Low Voltage electricity cables. Two-Way Signals.

WEST GRINSTEAD

A272 COWFOLD ROAD - 14 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Multi-Way Signals.

WORTHING ROAD - 29 Oct 2019

Fitting new shroud to the monopole. Road Closure.

A24 DIAL POST BYPASS NORTHBOUND - 29 Oct 2019

In conjuction with work in Worthing Road. Fitting new shroud to the monopole. Lane Closure.

LITTLEWORTH LANE - 28-30 Oct 2019

Relay leaking comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.

WEST HOATHLY

SELSFIELD ROAD - 3 to 6 Oct 2019

Complete Anti-Skid works. Two-Way Signals.

WESTHAMPNETT

CLAYPIT LANE - until 03 Nov 2019

Temporary pedestrian crossing from car parks to Goodwood Motor Circuit for Breakfast Club events. Stop/Go Boards on the following dates: 06/10/19 and 03/11/19.

CLAYPIT LANE - 7-11 Oct 2019

Relay service in carriageway/verge. Two-Way Signals.

WISBOROUGH GREEN

A272 GLEBE WAY TO WISBOROUGH GARDENS - 18 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.

A272 GLEBE WAY TO WISBOROUGH GARDENS - 10/11 Oct 2019

Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Two-Way Signals.

B2133 NEWPOUND - 9-11 Oct 2019

Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure between A272 and Newpound Lane from 8am to 6pm. Alternative route via A272, A29, A281, B2133 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

B2133 NEWPOUND - 21-23 Oct 2019

Sign works. Two-Way Signals.

WOODMANCOTE

B2116 HENFIELD ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019

Interim to permanent reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.

WORTHING

RAILWAY APPROACH - until 18 Dec 2020

Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. The lane infront of Teville Gate House will be closed and the one way section will be made two way for the duration of works.

TARRING ROAD - 22 Oct to 4 Nov 2019

In conjunction with works in Heene Road. Multi-Way Signals.

SEA LANE SOUTHBOUND - 30 Oct 2019

Tree Works. Lane Closure.

SEA LANE NORTHBOUND - 30 Oct 2019

Tree Works. Lane Closure

SOUTH FARM ROAD - until 01 Oct 2019

Dropping off ballast with RRV. Two-Way Signals.

ASHACRE LANE - 2 Oct 2019

New telegraph pole. Two-Way Signals.

CARNEGIE ROAD - 28-30 Oct 2019

Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

ROMANY ROAD - 02 Oct 2019

Tree works. Two-Way Signals.

MARINE CRESCENT - 3/4 Oct 2019

Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Two-Way Signals.

BYRON ROAD - 14-25 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Rowlands Road. Multi-Way Signals.

QUEENS ROAD - 14-25 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Rowlands Road. Multi-Way Signals.

SOUTH FARM ROAD - 28-30 Oct 2019

Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

HEENE ROAD - 22 Oct to 4 Nov 2019

Street cabinet and power installation. Multi-Way Signals.

SOUTH STREET - 3 Oct 2019

Access and egress of RRV. Multi-Way Signals.

NORFOLK STREET - 28/29 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

WISTON AVENUE - 28-30 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works on South Farm Way. Multi-Way Signals.

ROGATE ROAD - 17/18 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Offington Lane. Multi-Way Signals.

SHIRLEY DRIVE - 17/18 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Poulters Lane. Multi-Way Signals.

A2032 POULTERS LANE - 17/18 Oct 2019

Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.

ST LAWRENCE AVENUE - 2-10 Oct 2019

Repair leak on comm pipe.- Give and Take.

YAPTON

KINGS CLOSE - 21 Oct to 8 Nov 2019

Entrance reconstruction. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

B2233 BURNDELL ROAD - 1-7 Oct 2019

Undertake off site water connection. Two-Way Signals.

B2132 NORTH END ROAD - 13 Oct 2019

CCTV survey of drainage at Yapton level crossing (HGV will be parked at the crossing for the duration).

Road Closure between West Bank and The Street from 7am to 6pm. Alternative route via Yapton Lane, Lake Lane, A27, Ford Road, Station Road, Church Lane, Crookthorn Lane, Yapton Road, Burndell Road, Main Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

-----------------------

HENFIELD

FURNERS LANE - 8 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between High Street and the end of the public highway from 09:30 to 16:00. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

FERRING

LANGBURY LANE - 8-10 Oct 2019

Relay leaking comm pipe. Two-Way Signals.

CHIDHAM AND HAMBROOK

BROAD ROAD - 9/10 Oct 2019

Line painting and level crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure from 11.30pm to 5.30am.

SOUTHWICK

KINGSTON LANE - 9-16 Oct 2019

Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Two-Way Signals.

NORTH MUNDHAM

VINNETROW ROAD - 9 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching (at approach to A27 roundabout). Road Closure between A27 Bognor Bridge Roundabout and Runcton Lane Roundabout from 09:30 to 14:30. Alternative route via B2166 Lagness Road, B2145 Hunston Road and A27 Chichester Bypass. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

BERSTED

BEDFORD AVENUE - 9 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Chichester Road and Chalcraft Lane (with works taking place to the side of No. 337) from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Chalcraft Lane, Central Avenue, Newton Avenue, Chichester Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

RUSTINGTON

SOUTH PARADE - 9 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between The Street and Claigmar Road from 18:30 to 22:30. Alternative route via South Parade, Claigmar Road, The Street and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMM

CHALKERS LANE - 9-11 Oct 2019

New connections. Two-Way Signals.

SHIPLEY

EMMS LANE - 10 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Coolham Road and Cross Lane (with works taking place outside Hinkhurst) from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Cross Lane, Trout Lane, Coolham Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

SULLINGTON

A283 WASHINGTON ROAD - 10 Oct 2019

Access required to overhead BT structure to provide service. Two-Way Signals.

LINDFIELD RURAL

B2028 ARDINGLY ROAD - 10 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Two-Way Signals.

FERNHURST

A286 BELL ROAD -10-`14 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works on Bell Vale Lane. Multi-Way Signals.

EAST GRINSTEAD

WEST HOATHLY ROAD - 10 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Admirals Bridge Lane and Saint Hill Green from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via Saint Hill Green, Saint Hill Road, Turners Hill Road, Vowels Lane, Selsfield Road, The Hollow, Top Road, Tyes Cross and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

FERNHURST

MILL COPSE ROAD - 10-14 Oct 2019

Excavation to expose existing power cable in footway and repair cabinet damaged by vehicle collision. Multi-Way Signals.

SHIPLEY

DRAGONS GREEN ROAD - 11 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Coolham Road and Bakers Lane from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Dragons Lane, A272 and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

RUDGWICK

A281 GUILDFORD ROAD - 11 Oct 2019

Reset loose cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.

LURGASHALL

JOBSONS LANE - 11-24 Oct 2019

Install ducting as part of a HV cable undergrounding project. Road Closure.

EASEBOURNE

A286 HOLLIST LANE TO WINTERS LANE - 11 Oct 2019

Repair sunken road gully. Two-Way Signals.

OVING

WOODHORN LANE - 12/13 Oct 2019

Works at the Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure between Colworth Lane and Main Street from 23:00 to 09:00. Alternative route via Main Street, Colworth Lane and vice versa. No access to be maintained.

EASTERGATE

EASTERGATE LANE - 14-22 Oct 2019

Lay new gas service. Two-Way Signals.

SLAUGHAM

HORSHAM ROAD - 14-18 Oct 2019

Carriageway Resurfacing by developer. Overnight Road Closure from 8pm to midnight.

ELSTED AND TREYFORD

B2141 MARDEN HILL TO HOOKSWAY LANE - 14-22 Oct 2019

Tree works. Two-Way Signals off peak. No works will take place over the weekend.

HAYWARDS HEATH

HAYWARDS ROAD - 14 Oct 2019

Footway Reconstruction. Multi-Way Signals.

FINDON

A280 LONG FURLONG - 14-17 Oct 2019

Road Stud (Cats Eyes) after Carriageway Surface Dressing (Findon Roundabout to Patching Northern Roundabout). Road Closure.

EAST GRINSTEAD

CHARLWOODS ROAD - 14-17 Oct 2019

Installation of duct and roadside kiosk. Multi-Way Signals.

PAGHAM

SEA WAY - 14-25 Oct 2019

Replace gas main and associated connections. Multi-Way Signals.

EAST WITTERING

B2198 BRACKLESHAM LANE - 14-16 Oct 2019

Replacement/new service in the carriageway and verge. Two-Way Signals.

.

PARHAM

A283 WIGGONHOLT CHURCH TO WICKFOLD BRIDGE - 14-17 Oct 2019

Replace the full length of the VRS to the south west corner of the bridge (closest corner to the entrance to the waterworks) following RTC damage. Two-Way Signals.

WESTHAMPNETT

CLAYPIT LANE - 14-25 Oct 2019

Relay service in carriageway/verge. Multi-Way Signals.

WEST CHILTINGTON

CHURCH STREET - 14-25 Oct 2019

Installation of new 11kv High Voltage electricity cables to ensure safe and reliable power supplies. Road Closure.

WISBOROUGH GREEN

WAKESTONE LANE - 14 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Horsebridge Hill to A272 from 9.30am to 3pm. Alternative route via A272, Crimbourne Lane, Horsebridge Hill and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

SINGLETON

A286 TOWN LANE TO THE GROVE - 14/15 Oct 2019

Tree Works. Two-Way Signals.

WORTHING

ROWLANDS ROAD - 14-25 Oct 2019

Install duct in carriageway and clear blockages in existing ducting. Multi-Way Signals.

HORSHAM

A24 HORSHAM BYPASS SOUTHBOUND - 14-18 Oct 2019

Drainage works (from Robin Hood Roundabout to Footbridge). Lane Closure.

SHIPLEY

HOOKLANDS LANE - 15 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure between Spear Hill and Countryman Lane from 09:30 to 15:00. Alternative route via Saucelands Lane, Coolham Road, Goose Green Lane, Billingshurst Road, Spear Hill and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

STEDHAM WITH IPING

A272 IPING LANE TO SCHOOL LANE - 15 Oct 2019

Replace the broken arterial gully. Multi-Way Signals.

ANGMERING

A259 NEW ROAD EASTBOUND - 15 Oct 2019

Replace Streetlighting Column. Lane Closure.

STEDHAM WITH IPING

FITZHALL ROAD - 15 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between Iping Lane and Chithurst Lane (with works at the junction of A272) from 09:30 to 16:00. Alternative route via Station Road, Grevatts Lane, Church Lane, Sheepwash Elsted Road, The Square, North Lane, Bohemia Hollow, Nyewood Road, Habin Road, East Street, A272, Iping Lane and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

MIDHURST

RED LION STREET - 15/16 Oct 2019

In conjunction with works in Church Hill. Two-Way Signals.

FERNHURST

A286 HASLEMERE ROAD - 15-17 Oct 2019

Footway Reconstruction. Two-Way Signals.

WORTHING

PARK ROAD - 16-22 Oct 2019

New service. Two-Way Signals.

CLIMPING

A259 BOGNOR ROAD - 16 Oct 2019

Install new gully frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.

HUNSTON

B2145 BRIMFAST LANE TO GREEN LANE - 16/17 Oct 2019

Replace High Friction Surface after carriageway patching. Two-Way Signals.

EAST GRINSTEAD

A22 LEWES ROAD - 16/17 Oct 2019

Repair frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.

CRAWLEY

A2220 WORTH PARK AVENUE EASTBOUND - 16/17 Oct 2019

Replace gulley cover and frame. Lane Closure.

HUNSTON

GREEN LANE - 16/17 Oct 2019

Replace High Friction Surface after carriageway patching. Road Closure.

WESTBOURNE

NORTH STREET - 16-22 Oct 2019

Undertake off site connection. Two-Way Signals.

HORSHAM

A264 HORSHAM NORTHERN BYPASS EASTBOUND - 16-19 Oct 2019

Replace safety fence following RTC damage. Lane Closure.

WORTHING

A2032 LITTLEHAMPTON ROAD -16-17 Oct 2019

Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Overnight Stop/Go Board from 7pm to 6am.

FERNHURST

ELMERS MARSH LANE - 16 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure between Vann Road and Hollycombe Lane (with works taking place near Lower Lodge Farm) from 9.30am to 4pm. Alternative route via Hollycombe Lane, Highfield Lane, Liphook Road, Linchmere Road, Camelsdale Road, Bell Road, Haslemere Road, Vann Road and vice versa. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

HENFIELD

A2037 SHOREHAM ROAD - 16/17 Oct 2019

Remedial reinstatement. Two-Way Signals.

WORTHING

A2031 OFFINGTON LANE - 17/18 Oct 2019

Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.

HAYWARDS HEATH

A272 LEWES ROAD - 17 Oct 2019

Re-set loose gully grating and frame in carraigeway. Two-Way Signals.

LITTLEHAMPTON

A259 WORTHING ROAD - 17-23 Oct 2019

Build new joint box and lay duct. Overnight Two-Way Signals from 7pm to 6am.

SHIPLEY

EMMS LANE - 17/18 Oct 2019

Drainage works. Road Closure.

WORTHING

COTE STREET - 17 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.

PULBOROUGH

A29 STANE STREET - 17 Oct 2019

Replace overhead conductor. Two-Way Signals.

BRAMBER

TITCH HILL - 17 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.

NUTHURST

NUTHURST STREET - 17-21 Oct 2019

Repair frame and cover in verge. Two-Way Signals.

RUSTINGTON

WENDY RIDGE - 17 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

RUDGWICK

OKEHURST ROAD - 18 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

EAST GRINSTEAD

LINGFIELD ROAD - 18 Oct 2019

Repair gully cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.

BOGNOR REGIS

HIGH STREET - 18 Oct 2019

Repair loose and rocking slab in footway. Road Closure.

SHIPLEY

A272 DRAGON LANE TO WOODGATERS ROAD - 18 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Two-Way Signals.

LINDFIELD RURAL

A272 LEWES ROAD - 21-23 Oct 2019

Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Two-Way Signals.

CRAWLEY

STAFFORD ROAD - 21-25 Oct 2019

Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Road Closure.

BERSTED

ROWAN WAY - 21 Oct to 01 Nov 2019

Junction improvement works at entrance to retail park. Road Closure westbound only. Access to the retail park will be maintained from Rowan Way’s eastbound carriageway.

WARNHAM

NORTHLANDS ROAD - 21 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

COLGATE

A264 CRAWLEY ROAD EASTBOUND - 21-26 Oct 2019

Drainage works. Lane Closure.

CRAWLEY

NEWTON ROAD - 21 to 29 Oct 2019

Installation of Fibre Optics. Multi-Way Signals.

WISBOROUGH GREEN

B2133 HARBOLETS ROAD - 21-25 Oct 2019

Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Multi-Way Signals.

CRAWLEY

A2011 CRAWLEY AVENUE - 21/22 Oct 2019

Damaged crash barrier. Lane Closure.

CRAWLEY

KELVIN LANE - 21-29 Oct 2019

Installation of Fibre Optics. Multi-Way Signals.

EAST GRINSTEAD

A22 LONDON ROAD - 21-25 Oct 2019

New bellmouth for development. Two-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

COLGATE

A264 CRAWLEY ROAD WESTBOUND - 21-26 Oct 2019

Drainage works. Lane Closure.

CHICHESTER

A286 NORTHGATE - 21-25 Oct 2019

Install duct for fibre optic cables (Oaklands Way to North Street). Lane Closure.

WEST LAVINGTON

A286 CHICHESTER ROAD -21 Oct 2019

Reset existing sunken gully grating and frame. Two-Way Signals.

BURGESS HILL

B2113 FOLDERS LANE - 21-30 Oct 2019

Build new joint box and lay duct. Two-Way Signals.

UPPER BEEDING

A2037 HENFIELD ROAD - 21-25 Oct 2019

Lay new gas main and services. Two-Way Signals.

HORSHAM

RICHMOND ROAD - 21 Oct to 6 Dec 2019

Replace gas main, services and connections (Hurst Road to Gordon Road). Road Closure.

SLAUGHAM

B2110 HIGH BEECHES LANE - 21-31 Oct 2019

Access to boxes along the road to pull in a new fibre cable. Two-Way Signals.

FERNHURST

A286 BELL ROAD -21 Oct to 8 Nov 2019

Lay new electricity cable to replace faulty cable (between Fernwood House and Kiln Meadow). Two-Way Signals.

RUSPER

HORSHAM ROAD - 21 Oct to 1 Nov 2019

Working on behalf of Thames Water to carry out directional drilling pits and reception pits. Road Closure.

CRAWLEY

BLIGH CLOSE - 22-28 Oct 2019

New service. Road Closure.

LOWER BEEDING

HAMMERPOND ROAD - 22 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

RUDGWICK

TISMANS COMMON - 22 Oct 2019

Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure.

BILLINGSHURST

ROWNER ROAD - 22 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

KIRDFORD

A272 WAKESTONE LANE TO CROUCHAM LANE - 22-24 Oct 2019

Tree works. Two-Way Signals.

LINDFIELD URBAN

FRANCIS ROAD - 22-24 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure.

EAST GRINSTEAD

PORTLAND ROAD - 23-25 Oct 2019

Traffic management to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works. Multi-Way Signals.

CRAWLEY

A23 HORSHAM ROAD ROUNDABOUT - 23 Oct 2019

Replace broken arterial gulley cover and frame. Lane Closure.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMM

D159 MILL LANE - 23 Oct 2019

Tree Works. Road Closure.

EBERNOE

PIPERS LANE - 23 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

BILLINGSHURST

A29 HILLAND ROUNDABOUT - 23 Oct to 06 Nov 2019

Carriageway resurfacing of roundabout following development works. Overnight Road Closure from 20:00 to 05:30.

FITTLEWORTH

A283 THE FLEET - 23 Oct 2019

Replace broken road gully grating and frame. Two-Way Signals.

PULBOROUGH

RECTORY LANE - 24/25 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Road Closure.

CRAWLEY

A2220 WORTH PARK AVENUE ROUNDABOUT - 24 Oct 2019

Tree works. Lane Closure.

PATCHING

A280 LONG FURLONG - 24 Oct 2019

Repair sunken gully frame and cover. Two-Way Signals.

HAYWARDS HEATH

FRANKTON AVENUE - 25 Oct 2019

Replace manhole cover and frame. Two-Way Signals.

OVING

DRAYTON LANE - 26/27 Oct 2019

Access/egress of road rail vehicles. Two-Way Signals.

OVING

WOODHORN LANE - 27 Oct 2019

On/off track drain lorry. Two-Way Signals.

CHIDHAM AND HAMBROOK

BROAD ROAD - 27-30 Oct 2019

Access and egress of RRV for platform improvement works. Two-Way Signals and footway closure.

FISHBOURNE

SALTHILL ROAD - 27 Oct 2019

On/ Off Tracking Drainage Flushing Lorry. Two-Way Signals.

CRAWLEY

KELVIN WAY - 27 Oct to 01 Nov 2019

Fibre Optic works to take place on the footway / under the carriageway. Multi-Way Signals.

HAYWARDS HEATH

B2112 HAZELGROVE ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019

Lay new gas service. Multi-Way Signals.

EAST GRINSTEAD

OAKFIELD WAY - 28-30 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

TWINEHAM

JOBS LANE EASTERN ROUNDABOUT - 28 Oct 2019

Planned maintenance to streetlighting. Lane Closure.

BERSTED

ROWAN WAY - 28 Oct to 15 Nov 2019

Junction improvement works at entrance to retail park. Multi-Way Signals.

PAGHAM

B2166 LOWER BOGNOR ROAD - 28 Oct to 29 Nov 2019

Insert new gas main into existing. Two-Way Signals.

LITTLEHAMPTON

A259 WORTHING ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019

Connect Southern Water main to sites private main. Two-Way Signals.

CRAWLEY

RUSHETTS ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019

Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Road Closure.

FISHBOURNE

SALTHILL ROAD - 28 Oct to 01 Nov 2019

On/ Off Tracking Drainage Flushing Lorry. Two-Way Signals.

RUSTINGTON

GUILDFORD ROAD - 28 Oct and 03 Nov 2019

Lay new gas service. Two-Way Signals.

FUNTINGTON

NEWELLS LANE - 28 Oct 2019

On/ Off Tracking RRV’s. Two-Way Signals.

BERSTED

A29 SHRIPNEY ROAD SOUTHBOUND - 28 Oct to 22 Nov 2019

Replace gas main service and connections. Lane Closure.

EAST GRINSTEAD

SHELLEY ROAD - 28-30 Oct 2019

Interim to permanent reinstatement. Multi-Way Signals.

CHIDHAM AND HAMBROOK

BROAD ROAD - 28/29 Oct 2019

Line painting and crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure from 22:00 to 06:00.

CHIDHAM AND HAMBROOK

DRIFT LANE - 28/29 Oct 2019

Line painting at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure from 22:00 to 06:00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

BLACKWELL FARM ROAD - 28-30 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

LITTLEHAMPTON

B2140 SEA ROAD - 28 Oct to 08 Nov 2019

Tankering operation. Road Closure.

BOSHAM

B2146 RATHAM LANE - 28 Oct to 2 Nov 2019

Track Renewal FOLLOW UP works. Road Closure from 4am on 28/10/19 to 10pm on 01/11/19.

EAST GRINSTEAD

HACKENDEN LANE - 28-30 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Multi-Way Signals.

SOUTHWATER

B2237 WORTHING ROAD - 28 Oct 2019 to 15 Nov 2020

Refuge island and footway works for Horsham FC. Multi-Way Signals in place 24 hours a day.

HASSOCKS

KEYMER ROAD- 28 Oct 2019

Carriageway Patching. Two-Way Signals.

HURSTPIERPOINT AND SAYERS COMM

A2300 BURGESS HILL LINK ROAD - 28 Oct 2019

Planned maintenance to streetlights. Two-Way Signals.

CRAWLEY

STAGELANDS - 28 Oct and November 1 2019

Shared pedestrian/cycle facilities. Road Closure.

FUNTINGTON

WATERY LANE - 28 Oct to Nov 1 2019

Undertake off site connection in carriageway. Road Closure.

WEST GRINSTEAD

A24 WORTHING ROAD NORTHBOUND - 29 Oct 2019

In conjunction with work in Worthing Road. Fitting new shroud to the monopole. Lane Closure.

HUNSTON

B2145 HUNSTON ROAD - 29-31 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.

SELSEY

EAST STREET - 29-31 Oct 2019

Lay duct in carriageway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure.

PULBOROUGH

A29 STANE STREET - 29/30 Oct 2019

Removing Overhead Conductors. Two-Way Signals.

SELSEY

MANOR ROAD - 29-31 Oct 2019

Lay duct in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.

GRAFTON ROAD - 29-31 Oct 2019

Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Two-Way Signals.

FISHBOURNE

BLACKBOY LANE - 30 and 31 Oct 2019

Line painting at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure from 22:00 to 06:00.

STORRINGTON AND SULLINGTON

A283 HIGH STREET - 30/31 Oct 2019

Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway and carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.Two-Way Signals.