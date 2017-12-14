Traffic fears voiced over housing development in Midhurst

Concerns have been expressed about major housing development plans in The Fairway and on the former Holmbush caravan park site at Midhurst.

The Rev David Coote told the town council’s planning committee a ‘significant number of people’ had voiced their fears about the plans in the emerging South Downs National Park Local Plan.

It has allocated sites at Midhurst and Easebourne which could see a total of 260 houses built in the next 15 years. Among them are between 45 and 70 homes on the former Holmbush Caravan Park and between eight and ten new homes at Brisbane House, off The Fairway, currently used as residential parking.

Mr Coote said people were worried about parking and issues of infrastructure: “Possibly these have not been addressed in the Local Plan sufficiently,” he said. “It is something we have to have in our minds – development in that neck of the woods will increase traffic flows and without traffic management, particularly in The Fairway, it will become very difficult.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.