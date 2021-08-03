Trains evacuated after incident near Fishbourne

Firefighters from Chichester and Bognor Regis were alerted to reports of smoke coming from a train on the West Coastway line near Fishbourne Railway Station shortly before 9.20am.

“Fortunately this was a false alarm, and there was no fire,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire service confirmed that crews had left the scene by 11.40am but Salthill Road was 'expected to remain closed for some time', adding: "Please continue to avoid the area."

The alarm being triggered ‘impacted the electricity supply’ to the line, meaning both lines were blocked.

Southern said staff were on site, evacuating trains that were not in stations.

The power to trains was restored before 12pm but the failed train at Fishbourne 'still needed rescuing'. Trains started running again shortly after 1.30pm but residual delays remained throughout the afternoon.