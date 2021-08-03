Trains evacuated after incident near Fishbourne - Road to remain closed 'for some time'

Firefighters from Chichester and Bognor Regis were alerted to reports of smoke coming from a train on the West Coastway line near Fishbourne Railway Station shortly before 9.20am.

“Fortunately this was a false alarm, and there was no fire,” a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire service confirmed that crews have now left the scene of the incident but Salthill Road is 'expected to remain closed for some time', adding: "Please continue to avoid the area."

The alarm being triggered ‘impacted the electricity supply’ to the line, meaning both lines were blocked.

Southern said staff were on site, evacuating trains that were not in stations.

The power to trains has since been restored but the failed train at Fishbourne 'still needs needs rescuing' so the line will remain blocked 'for some time'.