22-year-old dies in collision on Sussex A-road

A 22-year-old has died in a collision on a busy Sussex A-road, police said.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on the A21, which happened near Flimwell, 16 miles outside Hastings, East Sussex.

Sussex Police

A police spokesman said: "Just after midnight on Thursday (25 October) emergency services were called to the A21 just south of the Flimwell crossroads in East Sussex, where a silver Seat Leon was found to have left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

"Sadly the driver of the Seat, a 22-year-old man from Whatlington, was confirmed dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen the Seat being driven beforehand, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Welbourn.

"The A21 was closed between Flimwell and the junction with the B2099 during the night while rescue and recovery work took place but was re-opened just after 8.30am and drivers are thanked for their patience during the closure."

According to traffic reports, it caused congestion to routes through Hawkhurst, Ticehurst and on the A268, and affected traffic between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells. Detours were in operation, which were marked on the roads affected.

