A29 repairs have been completed after diesel spill closure

The A29 at Bury Hill is open again after a diesel spillage on the road on Tuesday (Feburary 12).

A tweet from West Sussex Highways reads: "A29 Bury Hill, OPEN. Works completed overnight and road fully open again in both directions. We have undertaken 3500+sqm of resurfacing."

Following this morning's diesel spill, the A29 north of the Whiteways Lodge Roundabout up to Bury is likely to remain closed for a couple of days while the road is resurfaced. Diversion routes have been set up. More updates to follow.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to a report of a diesel spillage on the A29 at Bury at 7.37am this morning (12 February). One engine was sent to the scene to assist emergency services and West Sussex County Council’s Highways Team.

"On arrival, it was established a diesel tank on a large goods vehicle had ruptured, causing around 350 litres to spill onto the road. We assisted with scene safety and the incident was left with police and Highways. We left at 8.48am."