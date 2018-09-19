Congestion for West Sussex along the A27 and around Chichester

There are several instances of queuing traffic across West Sussex for commuters to deal with this morning.

Roads are congested either side of Chichester – eastbound along the A27 from the Fishbourne Roundabout and westbound along the A259 Bognor Road from the A27 roundabout.

North Worthing is also experiencing heavy traffic, particularly eastbound as the A27 joins the A24 off Findon Road.

Severe delays of 11 minutes have been reported Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27 Upper Brighton Road.

Congestion continues eastbound along the A27 north of Lancing, with tailbacks of nine minutes reported from the Sussex Pad traffic lights.