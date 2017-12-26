COUNTY NEWS: Lucky escape as car crashes into building on Christmas Day

Two children in the back of this car escaped with minor injuries after it crashed through a barrier and into a building on Christmas Day, according to police.

Police said the road at Teville Gate in Worthing was closed until just past 1am this morning after emergency services were called to the incident at 11.45pm.

Car crash at Teville Gate roundabout, Worthing, Christmas Day 2017. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Video footage of the scene from Eddie Mitchell shows damage to the corner of Norfolk House with the car halfway through the metal barrier.

The passengers, two children, were taken to hospital to receive treatment but no-one was seriously hurt, a police spokesman said.

The driver, a parent of one of the children, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, police added.

Car crashes into barriers at Teville Gate, Worthing, Christmas Day 2017. Photo by Eddie Mitchell