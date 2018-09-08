Cyclist dies after collision with bus in West Wittering

A 71-year-old man from Itchenor has died following a collision involving a cyclist and a bus yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the collision on the B2179 Cakeham Road, West Wittering at around 4pm, where a cyclist had sustained ‘serious injuries’, according to police.

A police spokesman said: “A 71-year-old male from the Itchenor area of Chichester was flown to Southampton hospital where he sadly died later that evening.

“Police are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to call 101 quoting Opertation Florin.”