Very slow traffic has been reported on the A27 Arundel Road in Crockerhill due to Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Delays are expected westbound from Norton Lane (Crockerhill) to the A285 (Maudlin).

Today is the last day of the four-day Silver Jubilee themed event at Goodwood House.

