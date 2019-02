Reports of an incident on the A29 Bury Road mean traffic is being diverted via Amberley.

A tweet from Horsham Police said: "A29 Bury Hill currently closed both directions between Bury and Whiteways roundabout. Avoid the area."

Reports from the AA traffic website said the road was closed due to a traffic incident in which a lorry was involved causing a fuel spillage.

The road was originally closed Northbound, the report adds, but police have now closed southbound for safety reasons.

Picture by Eddie Mitchell