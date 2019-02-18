Driver taken to hospital with back and head injuries after Chichester collision

A driver whose car flipped onto its roof in Chichester was hospitalised with back and head injuries, according to the ambulance service.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, a Sussex Police constable, said on Twitter that the driver had a lucky escape after the incident in High Street Oving on Friday. Read the original report here.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said a car and ambulance was sent to the accident just after 7.30pm.

It added: "The patient suffered back and head injuries and was taken to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester."

Police closed off the road while the incident was dealt with and the road reopened at 10pm.

A driver escaped serious injury after their car ended up on its roof. Picture: PC Tom Van Der Wee

