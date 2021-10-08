‘Emergency road closure’ near Petworth
A major road near Petworth was shut as part of an ‘emergency road closure’.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 6:57 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th October 2021, 7:00 pm
The A285 High Street in Duncton was shut between ‘south of the entrance to Seaford College and the junction of Beechwood Lane’ following a ‘slippage of earth over a culvert that spans beneath the carriageway’.
On social media at 5.23pm today (Friday, October 8) a West Sussex Highways spokesperson said, “Businesses remain open and signs in place to aid with the diversion”