Emergency roadworks scheduled for A27 near Arundel

National Highways has given an update on roadworks planned for the A27, near Arundel, which may affect the level of traffic surrounding the area.

The emergency works are planned for the A27 westbound and eastbound between the junctions with the A284 Arundel east and the A284 Arundel west.

These roadworks are due to take place from 8pm on December 10 until 5am on December 11.