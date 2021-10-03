Fuel in Sussex - Is the situation returning to normal?

There have been long queues at petrol stations all over the UK this week due to a shortage of drivers to deliver fuel.

On Saturday (October 2), an expert said the situation has ‘got worse’ in London and the South East. Here, we take a look at how fuel-searchers in Sussex have fared this weekend.

In Chichester, multiple residents reported that they were able to find petrol.

Queues outside the Shell petrol station by Ifield Railway Station in Crawley on Sunday afternoon (October 3)

Observer reader Jacqueline Martin was one of those although she 'wouldn’t say it was easy'.

Michelle Lloyd, meanwhile, 'just about' got petrol in her local area.

John Drinkwater added that the situation was 'back to normal' in Selsey.

In Worthing, Herald reader Cliff Palmer said he found fuel at the Shell garage in Sompting Avenue, with 'just a couple of minutes waiting time'.

Littlehampton resident Mark Justin said: "I filled up last weekend and still have three weeks worth of fuel left in the tank."

Ross McDowall wrote: "I was able to fill up, so I can go to work this week, after a week of not being able to."

Tesco proved a popular hotspot for fuel in Crawley, with several residents striking gold after making a trip there.

However, Sainsbury's Petrol Station, in West Green, and the Apple Green Services, on Crawley Avenue, were among the stations closed today (Sunday).

The situation wasn't positive in Horsham today, according to West Sussex County Times reporter and local resident Sam Dixon-French.

He wrote on Twitter: "This petrol situation is an absolute joke. Because I’m not an idiot, I didn’t panic buy. Now I’m actually running on fumes and need to fill up obviously I can’t get fuel anywhere.

"Five petrol stations visited none had fuel. This is beyond ridiculous."

Jim Vallance wrote on Facebook: "Tried to get fuel from two stations in Horsham and two in Crawley this morning but with no luck at all.. Now down to 106 miles left in tank.."

Meanwhile, the situation seems to be returning to normal in East Sussex.

Eastbourne Herald reader Linda McCombe said she got 'straight to the pump' at a local petrol station on Friday, with no queues.

Nikki Gillam Richards wrote on Sunday afternoon: "Just been to Polegate. One car car in front of me [so] must be easing now.

Emma-Jane Conteh said the pumps at Asda petrol station were full of fuel with only a five-minute wait.

Jose Esteban added: "All petrol station are back to normal.

Hastings Observer reader Richard Street said he bought fuel on Sunday afternoon without queuing.

Mariana Villasmil Waters was able to get fuel on Saturday morning, with 'no queues at all'.

It was a similar situation in Bexhill.

Observer readers Vanessa Parker and Jacqui Steuart both reported that they didn't face any queues at petrol station in the local area.