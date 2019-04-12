High volume of traffic in Chichester after level crossing failure

A road has been blocked both ways in Chichester due to a level crossing failure this afternoon, according to traffic reports.

The level crossing barriers are reportedly faulty and remain up at Chichester Railway Station, resulting in the A286 Stockbridge Road being blocked both ways.

This is causing heavy traffic, compounded by disruption on the A27 both ways between A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way (Portfield Roundabout).

Motorists travelling in Chichester are advised to expect high volumes of traffic.