Beachgoers heading to West Wittering beach this morning are facing huge delays.

Long delays have been reported on the B2179 Rookwood Road, westbound from Chapel Lane to Elms Lane.

Reports also say there is congestion to Birdham.

The traffic is affecting people travelling to the beach, with a travel time of 90 minutes.

‘Unprecedented number of visitors’ attend West Wittering over the weekend

